Lent: Enugu Governor, Mbah Urges Charity, Empathy Among Christians

As Christians observe Ash Wednesday globally, Enugu State Governor Dr. Peter Mbah has called on the state’s people, Christian faithful, and Nigerians to see the period as a time for forgiveness, penitence, charity, empathy, and sacrifice.

Mbah called during a holy mass to mark Ash Wednesday at the Government House Chapel, Enugu.

This was even as the Government House Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Anthony Udeh, emphasized the need for fasting and prayer, reconnecting with God, and showing love to all.

Ash Wednesday begins the 40-day Lenten season, a sober time for many Christians.

He said the 40-day journey is particularly meaningful for Christians because it coincides with Ramadan, which is also a fasting period for Muslims.

He described Lent as a period during which Christians must forgive and love one another, as well as a period during which they must sacrifice, be empathetic, moderate, and give to charity.

“Again, as you already may have heard the homily or message today, this is a season for prayers, fasting and a season for almsgiving.

“So, I call on our people, Ndi Enugu, and the country at large to not only imbibe these values of sacrifice, moderation, empathy and almsgiving, but also to carry on with it beyond the season.”

In his homily, Rev. Fr. Udeh urged Christians to fast, pray, and extend love to their neighbours, describing Lent as a season of sacrifice.

“The Lenten period offers Christians the opportunity to purify and renew their spiritual life as well as to connect with God,” the Chaplain added.

Government House staff, senior government functionaries, and traditional rulers were also in attendance at the holy mass, during which prayers were said for the state and the nation.