Amanze Obi At Coal City University, Charges Students On Intelligent Use Of Artificial Intelligence

Dr Amanze Obi, frontline journalist and Senior Visiting Fellow at Coal City University Enugu, has charged students of the university to ensure intelligent deployment of artificial intelligence in their academic pursuits. In a matriculation lecture held last Friday at the university’s auditorium, Obi who was the Guest lecturer at the 2025 matriculation ceremony of the university copiously drew the attention of the fresh students to the dangers associated with uncritical deployment of AI technology.

According to the guest lecturer, because of the global impact that AI is having in the field of technological advancement, it has come to be seen as the backbone of innovation in modern computing. It has also come to assume roles reserved for human beings. In the face of this, Obi opined that there is an overriding need to manage this phenomenon creatively both at the work place and in the classroom.

As budding academics, Obi drew the attention of the students to what is called originality in academic writing. He said: “In academic circles, any writing that lacks originality is usually dismissed as inconsequential. It could fall into the disrepute called plagiarism. Any writer that wants to earn respect or make a mark must be himself.”

He said that while it is legitimate to consult authorities or engage in research to enrich one’s writing, it is completely unacceptable, even fraudulent to pass off something written by someone or something else such as AI as one’s own. He is of the view that the technology is relevant to the extent that we want it to be . He therefore called on experts in different professions to sit back and reflect on this with a view to knowing how, when and where AI could be applied. He told the students that neither Meta nor ChatGPT should be treated as their companion.

Beyond counseling the students, Obi also had a message for instructors in our various universities. He wants them to embrace the idea of the university in the choice and development of curricula. He said there was need for those whose duty it is to mould the students to engage in some introspection. They should strive to answer questions such as: what is the reason for the establishment of a university? What should be the content and quality of instruction? According to him, if the authorities involved in the running of our universities address these questions dispassionately, it will help them to do a better job.

The ceremony drew an array of the principal officers of the university led by the Vice Chance, Prof. Afam Icha-Ituah.