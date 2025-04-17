JUST IN: Gunmen Attack Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Home in Kogi State

Unknown attackers armed with cutlasses and guns reportedly stormed the family home of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Obeiba-Ihima area of Okehi Local Government Area, Kogi State.

According to intelligence sources, the senator’s Chief Security Officer, Yakubu Ovanja, reported the incident to security forces on Thursday. He said the attack happened around 1:00 a.m. and involved at least three armed men who damaged the building and broke several windows.

After receiving a distress call, security personnel from the Okehi Division quickly arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported, and no suspects have been arrested yet. Authorities have started a preliminary investigation.

The reason behind the attack is still unknown.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, a key political figure representing Kogi Central, has not made any public comments as of the time this report was filed.