spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 22, 2025 - 5:18 PM

LASU Commissions 500-Seater Olatunji Bello Hall

EducationNews
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Newly commissioned LASU Auditorium

The Lagos State University (LASU), Epe Campus, has officially commissioned and taken over the Olatunji Bello Hall, a world-class 500-plus-seater auditorium donated by Hon. Olatunji Bello, a distinguished public servant, journalist, administrator, philanthropist, and the current Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to serve as a hub for learning, multidisciplinary engagement, innovation, and leadership development, positioning the university as a centre for knowledge and youth empowerment.

During the commissioning, dignitaries praised the generous gesture of Hon. Olatunji Bello, describing the hall as more than just a building, but a legacy of vision and service that will impact generations of students.

The event also saw commendations for Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering commitment to educational development and LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, for her exemplary leadership in driving the institution’s growth.

Speakers noted that the donation reflects the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which places education at the core of national growth and fosters partnerships that strengthen Nigerian universities.

Addressing students, speakers urged them to use the facility to “dream bigger, push boundaries, and become global change-makers,” while calling on philanthropists and corporate organizations to take inspiration from this milestone and invest more in education.

The inauguration also coincided with the 60th birthday celebration of Hon. Olatunji Bello, making the event both a personal and institutional milestone. The Olatunji Bello Hall, stakeholders agreed, will stand as a beacon of knowledge, service, and inspiration for generations to come.

Previous article
Nigeria Pushes Mining Reforms, Seeks Investors at Japan Expo
Next article
Permanent Secretary Joins Ministry Officers for 2-Day Productivity Training
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

INEC Issues Certificate of Return to Karim I Constituency Member-Elect

Emmanuel Awari Emmanuel Awari -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a...

BREAKING: Katsina Lawmakers Storm Security Headquarters Over Bandit Attacks

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Members of the House of Representatives from Katsina State...

NEWS FLASH: Bendel Insurance Arrive Maiduguri Ahead of League Opener Against Borno Army

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Bendel Insurance Football Club has safely arrived in Maiduguri...

The Most Practiced Profession in the World?

Bagudu Mohammed Bagudu Mohammed -
The debate over the most practiced profession in the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

INEC Issues Certificate of Return to Karim I Constituency Member-Elect

Politics 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a...

BREAKING: Katsina Lawmakers Storm Security Headquarters Over Bandit Attacks

News 0
Members of the House of Representatives from Katsina State...

NEWS FLASH: Bendel Insurance Arrive Maiduguri Ahead of League Opener Against Borno Army

Sports 0
Bendel Insurance Football Club has safely arrived in Maiduguri...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join