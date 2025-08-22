LASU Commissions 500-Seater Olatunji Bello Hall

The Lagos State University (LASU), Epe Campus, has officially commissioned and taken over the Olatunji Bello Hall, a world-class 500-plus-seater auditorium donated by Hon. Olatunji Bello, a distinguished public servant, journalist, administrator, philanthropist, and the current Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to serve as a hub for learning, multidisciplinary engagement, innovation, and leadership development, positioning the university as a centre for knowledge and youth empowerment.

During the commissioning, dignitaries praised the generous gesture of Hon. Olatunji Bello, describing the hall as more than just a building, but a legacy of vision and service that will impact generations of students.

The event also saw commendations for Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering commitment to educational development and LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, for her exemplary leadership in driving the institution’s growth.

Speakers noted that the donation reflects the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which places education at the core of national growth and fosters partnerships that strengthen Nigerian universities.

Addressing students, speakers urged them to use the facility to “dream bigger, push boundaries, and become global change-makers,” while calling on philanthropists and corporate organizations to take inspiration from this milestone and invest more in education.

The inauguration also coincided with the 60th birthday celebration of Hon. Olatunji Bello, making the event both a personal and institutional milestone. The Olatunji Bello Hall, stakeholders agreed, will stand as a beacon of knowledge, service, and inspiration for generations to come.