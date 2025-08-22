spot_img
August 22, 2025

Nigeria Pushes Mining Reforms, Seeks Investors at Japan Expo

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Tinubu Urges Swift Action on ECOWAS Standby Force, Pushes for Stronger Regional Integration
President Bola Tinubu

Nigeria’s efforts to transform its mining sector took the spotlight at the TICAD Business Expo and Conference in Japan, where government representatives highlighted the country’s shift from raw mineral exports to value-added production.

Speaking at the event, a representative of the Nigerian delegation explained that the country’s new policy framework focuses on processing solid minerals locally to drive industrial growth and economic sustainability.

This approach, implemented over the past two years, has already attracted about $800 million in investments for mining factories across the country.

According to the delegation, three major processing plants are now fully established and preparing for inauguration, signaling a new phase in the sector aimed at creating jobs, boosting government revenue, and building local capacity.

“Nigeria is open to genuine partnerships with foreign mining companies,” the official said. “What we seek are investors committed to legitimate business, creating jobs, paying taxes, and transferring technology that will strengthen our economy.”

The Nigerian government also assured potential investors that their interests are protected, noting that policies are in place to allow easy repatriation of profits for foreign businesses.

This new direction underscores Nigeria’s commitment to making its mining industry a driver of diversification, growth, and innovation, positioning the country as a prime destination for responsible and mutually beneficial mining investments.

Japan Names Kisarazu as Official Hometown for Nigerians, Launches Special Visa Scheme
LASU Commissions 500-Seater Olatunji Bello Hall
