Permanent Secretary Joins Ministry Officers for 2-Day Productivity Training

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, FNSE, has joined the directorate-level officers of the Ministry for a two-day intensive training on the Fundamentals of Productivity at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) in Kubwa, Abuja.

The training, which brought together key officials, is aimed at enhancing efficiency, service delivery, and innovative approaches in the management of the solid minerals sector. According to the organizers, the program is designed to equip participants with modern tools and strategies to boost workplace productivity and drive policy implementation in line with the Federal Government’s economic diversification agenda.

Engr. Yabo, while addressing participants, emphasized the importance of continuous capacity building for public servants, noting that the solid minerals sector plays a critical role in Nigeria’s economic growth. He urged participants to translate the lessons learned into actionable strategies that will improve the Ministry’s operations and strengthen its contributions to national development.

The training forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry to reposition the solid minerals sector as a key revenue earner and job creator for the country.