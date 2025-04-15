Lassa Fever Death Toll Hits 127 as Ondo, Taraba Record Most Fatalities

From January to April 6, 2025, Nigeria has confirmed 674 cases of Lassa fever out of a total of 4,025 suspected cases, according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

These cases were reported in 93 local government areas across 18 states.

A total of 127 people have died from the virus this year, bringing the case fatality rate to 18.8 percent.

The highest number of deaths occurred in Taraba and Ondo States, which recorded 31 and 26 deaths respectively.

Other states affected include Bauchi with 12 deaths, Edo with 17, Ebonyi with 11, and Gombe with seven.

Kogi, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Enugu, Delta, Cross River, and Ogun also reported deaths ranging from one to five.

Lassa fever is caused by the Lassa virus, which is mainly transmitted to humans through contact with food or items contaminated by the urine or feces of infected rats, especially the multimammate rat.

The latest report shows a small rise in new confirmed cases in the 14th week of 2025.

Fifteen new infections were found in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi, and Gombe. This is slightly higher than the 14 cases recorded the previous week.

Ondo, Bauchi, and Edo together account for most of the confirmed cases. Ondo alone reported 30 percent, followed by Bauchi with 25 percent, and Edo with 16 percent. The disease mostly affects people aged between 21 and 30, and slightly more males have been infected than females.

Although the number of suspected cases has dropped compared to the same period last year, the fatality rate this year is slightly higher than that of 2024. So far, no new healthcare worker has been infected during the most recent week under review.

To manage the situation, a national team made up of different partners and sectors has been set up to organize and carry out response efforts across the country.