New Video App Neptune Lets Creators Focus on Content, Not Followers

A new video-sharing app called Neptune is entering the short-form content space, offering an alternative to TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

The app, still in its testing stage, is designed for creators who want to express themselves without the pressure of likes and follower counts.

Neptune was developed by Ashley Darling, a former talent director who worked closely with lesser-known creators.

Her goal was to build a platform that celebrates creativity rather than social status.

After years of working in the influencer space, she decided to create a space where fun and genuine expression matter more than popularity.

The app has already gained the interest of many users.

Nearly 1,000 testers are currently using Neptune, and about 400,000 others are waiting to join.

Neptune is expected to launch officially on the Apple App Store next week.

An Android version is also in the works, though it may not be available for several months.

Neptune includes familiar features like a vertical video feed and a discovery tool. Users can scroll through content, comment, and add a cover photo to their profile—much like other social platforms.

However, what sets Neptune apart is its optional “ghost metrics” feature.

Creators can choose to hide their number of followers and likes, making the platform less about numbers and more about videos.

The app also plans to give creators different ways to earn money, including tips, subscriptions, and livestreams.

While Neptune is still basic in terms of features, the company is working on improvements.

Future updates will include music, editing tools, playlists, and a livestreaming function.

There’s also a unique feature called “Hop Back,” which allows users to return to a video exactly where they left off—even if the app refreshes.

Right now, Neptune is keeping things simple. It does not yet offer direct messaging or built-in editing options. But its developers say more tools will be added soon.

With questions surrounding the future of TikTok, Neptune could become a new home for content creators who care more about their craft than competition.