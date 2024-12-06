BREAKING: Heightened Tension In Kano As Heavily Armed Security Personnel Occupy Emir Sanusi’s Palace

According to reports, heavily armed policemen and operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) have surrounded the Kano Emir’s Palace at Kofar Kudu, restricting both entry and exit from the premises.

It was gathered that the deployment of security to the palace followed moves by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II to install his newly appointed Wamban Kano, District Head of Bichi.

The News Chronicle learnt that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II is billed to accompany the newly appointed Wamban Kano, Munir Sanusi, to his official district posting in Bichi.

Sources have also confirmed that the Bichi Emir’s Palace is under heavy security, with armed policemen deployed to the area.

It would be recalled that two weeks ago, the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, while at Bichi, insisted that the Bichi Emirate Council remains valid and that Emir Nasiru Ado Bayero remains the instituted emir.

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, while acting on the newly passed Kano Emirate Council Law, invalidated the five emirs, dethroning them from their chiefdoms.

However, a few days later, the same government appointed three second-class emirs, excluding Bichi, which made a district head’s domain.

Details Shortly…

