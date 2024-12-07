22 Hours of Light Daily’- Yul Edochie Draws Backlash Over Tinubu Praise

In a recent post, Edochie praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that the president has started delivering on his promises to Nigerians.

According to the actor, many states are now enjoying up to 22 hours of electricity daily.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DDRoo3dsq-o/?igsh= ajV0dDFoaWRwOTQ=

However, his remarks didn’t go down well with netizens, who flooded the comment sections with sharp criticism. Many accused Edochie of being out of touch with reality, with some calling his claims baseless and others hurling insults his way.

This is not the first time Yul Edochie has stirred controversy online, but his latest comments seem to have struck a nerve, putting him under intense scrutiny from the public once again.