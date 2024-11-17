LASG Alerts Residents of Traffic Diversion 

The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted away from the lane outbound Apapa on the Marine Bridge from Monday 18th November, 2024 to Tuesday 25th February, 2025 for repairs of the asphalt section of the road.

In view of this, Motorists are advised to use alternative routes as highlighted;

“Motorists heading to Lagos Island from Apapa are advised to go through the Costain Roundabout inward Eko Bridge to reach Lagos Island.

“Alternatively, they can use Ijora 7up through the Marine Bridge to access the ramp to link Ijora Causeway Access Road through Ijora Oloye inwards Ijora Causeway and proceed to Eko Bridge to connect Lagos Island.

“Motorists heading to Ijora Causeway/Iddo from Apapa can utilise Costain Roundabout to link Eko Bridge and access Ijora Causeway through the Eko Bridge access ramp after which they will make a U-turn on Ijora Causeway to reach Iddo.

“Alternatively, Motorists from Apapa can go through Ijora 7up through Marine Bridge to access ramps to connect Ijora Causeway Access Road through Ijora Oloye and link Ijora Causeway to get to Iddo.

“The diversion will only affect Ijora Olopa inwards while there will be movement to Costain via Sifax.”

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, while assuring that LASTMA Personnel will be on duty at the diversion corridors to ease vehicular movement and minimise inconveniences, also disclosed that the duration of the repair works will be strictly monitored to ensure delivery on time.

