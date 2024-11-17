International Men’s Day Celebration: Positive Male Role Models

November 19 every year is designated as the International Men’s Day (IMD) to raise global awareness on myriads of issues confronting the men. They include alienation, abuse, homelessness, suicide, violence and many more. The hallmark of the day seeks to bring to fore the fundamental role men play in societal building, regeneration and re-engineering, growth process and most importantly as head of their households.

The occasion also offers men the opportunity to reminiscence on who they are, how far they have contributed to family growth while advocating for their concerns on issues bothering on their gender and provide ways forward for a better society. It is an auspicious occasion to celebrate the great exploits of men and boys to nation building, society, community, family, marriage, and childcare. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Positive Male Role Models.” “It is a celebration of global positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities by highlighting positive role models and raising awareness of men’s wellbeing.”

The core objectives and values of IMD is anchored on six pillars. One is to promote positive male role models, not just movie stars and sportsmen but, everyday, working-class men who are living decent, honest lives. Two brothers celebrate men’s positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, child care, and the environment. Three focuses on men’s health and well-being: social, emotional, physical, and spiritual. Four highlights discrimination against men in areas of social services, social attitudes and expectations, and law. Five goes to improve gender relations and promote gender equality. Six centres on creating a safer, better world, where people can be safe and grow to reach their full potential.

In Nigeria like many other countries of the world, the International Men’s Day is barely known; let alone observed or celebrated. The very essence of bringing the celebration to the front burner is yet to be fully grasped. November 19 is just a normal day of hustling without any major call or attention to the role of or celebration of this group who, even though they wear happy looks, bear silently with equanimity the heavy burdens of family and societal responsibilities. Efforts to recorgnise International Men’s Day have been ongoing at least since the 1960s, when many men were reported to “have been agitating privately to make 23 February, the equivalent of 8 March, which is International Women’s Day.

“In 1968, John P. Harris an American Journalist wrote an editorial in the Salina Journal emphasising the obvious lack of balance in the Soviet system, which promoted an International Women’s Day for the female workers without promoting a corresponding day for male workers. Harris submitted that although he did not begrudge Soviet women their March day of glory, its resulting gender inequality clearly exhibited a serious flaw in the communist system, which, “makes much of the equal rights it has given the sexes, but as it turns out, the women are much more equal than the men.”

Notable among people and groups who have been at the vanguard of efforts to make this celebration a global affair in sponsorship, training and mentorship are the Australian men and Father Advocates, Dads4Kids Fatherhood Foundation Australia. The former established the internationalmensday.com website while the latter sponsors the site and has been at a vital platform for education, information sensitization and public enlightenment. Uma Challa – founder of Save the Indian Family Foundation and an advocate of Indian men affairs believes in the celebration as a way of exposing the shocking abuse men suffer in the anti-male-legal system. According to Warwick Marsh, Coordinator of the International Men’s Day, it must be noted that IMD owes a huge debt to Uma Challa, who single-handedly pioneered the celebration in India in 2007. “And that singular action inspired me to take IMD to the world stage and synchronise the celebrations with disparate men’s movement around the world,” Marsh said.

In the early 1990s as well, many organisations in the United States, Australia and Malta on the invitation of Thomas Oaster, Director, the Missouri Center for Men’s Studies at the University of Missouri–Kansas City had held small events in February to drum up support for the men’s day. Oaster was successful in promoting the event in 1993 and 1994, but it was poor outing in 1995 and he discontinued apparently. Eventually in 1999, Dr. James Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at University of the West Indies – Trinidad and Tobago officially instituted November 19 as International Men’s Day. There have been deliberate attempts to establish IMD in USA, Singapore, France, Canada, Colombia, China, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Russia and Georgia as they have moved to adopt the more ‘male specific’ 19 November as International Men’s Day. Nigeria with a male population of 113.13m according statista.com should not be left behind in this quest to enthrone a day of celebration for men.

Unlike other global day celebrations such as Workers’ Day, Women or Mothers’ Day which usually occupy the media spaces, not many knew a day like IMD exists. The United Nations for reasons best known to it has not officially recorgnised IMD which would have given it a global boost. Thus, a few men who are aware do not often remember to celebrate themselves or wish other male counterparts well. In Nigeria, government at every level do not seem to understand the import of this day. Not even a press statement is issued to appreciate the role of men in nation-building. There are no conferences, workshops, or get-togethers organised for men to chill out and network.

Nature handed both men and women their unique social or family responsibilities. The men as the head of the family have carried out their naturally assigned role both in joy and in pain. Under the rain and in the sun men have been constantly toiling to meet family obligations. The burden on most men is enormous to the extent that they are overwhelmed. Still, they patiently carry on. Some who could not afford to live up to their responsibilities think through the night and weep in silence of overburdened hearts.

Some out of circumstances beyond their control have abandoned their families. These are typical and stark realities confronting the men. After children graduate from tertiary institutions, secure jobs and or marry, many men in most cases are simply consigned to the background. This invariably means many men are technically knocked out of family equation without knowing. As the economy of nations face major challenges, the task for men become more arduous. Men, therefore, deserve more attention and encouragement than ever to live, be happy and deliver on their fatherly role. The society and government of nations is by the celebration called upon to lead the way on improved concerns regarding issues affecting men; be fair and helpful in whichever way they could to assist them live a better and fulfilled life.

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze, lecturer Department of Mass Communication and Head Internationalisation and Partnership, Coal City University, Enugu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...