Video Evidence admitted in Trial of Anambra Man accused of killing Stepmother

An Anambra State High Court sitting in Ogidi has adjourned till 29th November and 3rd December the murder case the state government brought against one Chiugo Ajuluchukwu from Umuezema Village Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Chiugo is accused of killing his stepmother, Ifeoma Ajuluchukwu, on or about 15th January, 2024 by beating her till she fell down, was hospitalized and died.

Witnesses have also been scheduled to testify on the adjourned date against the accused, whose offence runs contrary to Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 36, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra State 1991.

A Prosecution Witness, Oluchukwu Ajuluchukwu, had informed the court presided over by Justice Emeka Okuma that the defendant, Chiugo, on the ill-fated Monday, arrived his stepmother’s residence with his son and started removing the roof and ceiling of the place where she was sleeping.

She added that the stepmother, in a bid to make him stop, picked up a stick and hit it on the windscreen of Chiugo’s car, which made him climb down from the roof, and while the son was holding the woman, the defendant, in anger, gave her a fist blow on the chin, leaving her unconscious for some time.

After a recorded video clip of part of the incident was played and admitted in evidence, Justice Okuma adjourned the matter for continuation of trial; while the defendant remains in detention.

Assistant Chief State Counsel, Ministry of Justice Awka, Amara Muojeke is representing the state in the matter, while Dr. Kachidobelu Bielu is appearing for the defendant.

