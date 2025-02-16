Lagos Unveils Charity Begins at Home Initiative 

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of the Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy, has officially launched the Charity Begins at Home Waste Valorisation Initiative, a groundbreaking project aimed at transforming waste into economic value while promoting environmental sustainability.

The event, held at the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget (MEPB) Quadrant in Alausa, brought together key government officials, civil servants, private sector stakeholders, and environmental advocates to witness the unveiling of a strategic waste management infrastructure designed to redefine waste as an asset.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, emphasised the initiative’s importance in fostering a cleaner and more sustainable Lagos. She highlighted that with a population exceeding 23 million and daily waste generation of approximately 13,000 metric tons, adopting a circular economy approach is now more urgent than ever.

“This initiative is a bold step in ensuring that waste is no longer seen as a burden but as an economic opportunity. By introducing Collection Hubs across key Ministries and Agencies, we are enabling civil servants to actively participate in waste recycling while benefiting from incentives such as communication data, cash rewards, and discounted Cowry Cards for intermodal transportation in Lagos State,” Mrs. Oshodi stated.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget reaffirmed the government’s commitment to embedding circular economy principles within governance structures. He noted that the civil service, with over 5,000 staff members, plays a crucial role in setting the standard for responsible waste management and climate action.

“Integrating sustainable waste-to-value models is not just an environmental necessity; it is an economic imperative that ensures financial resilience, resource optimization, and institutional efficiency. By leveraging community savings structures such as Esusu, Ajo, and Cooperatives, we are creating economic empowerment opportunities for civil servants while significantly reducing landfill dependency,” he noted.

Building on the success of the “Leave No One Behind” programme – which promoted climate literacy and sustainability through potted plant distribution – this initiative expands Lagos State’s efforts in circular economy governance. With the launch of Collection Hubs at MEPB, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), the Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD), the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO), and the Safety Commission, Lagos is setting a national precedent for sustainable waste management.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs. Olayinka Ojo, commended stakeholders’ collaborative efforts to make the initiative a reality. She emphasised that beyond waste recycling, the project is designed to stimulate green entrepreneurship, innovation, and financial inclusion.

In his goodwill message, the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro acknowledged the initiative’s role in reshaping the culture of waste management within the civil service and beyond. He urged civil servants to take ownership of the programme by actively participating in waste segregation, cooperative savings, and advocacy for sustainable policies in their respective offices.

The event also featured testimonials from participants of previous waste valorisation programmes organised by the Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy. These programmes, held in locations such as Badagry, Lekki, and Ajah, have demonstrated the potential of circular economy hubs where discarded plastics are transformed into durable building materials, creating employment opportunities and revitalising communities.

As Lagos State continues to drive its sustainability agenda, this initiative is critical in reinforcing the government’s commitment to climate action, economic development, and social responsibility. The Charity Begins at Home Waste Valorisation initiative is more than just a policy – it is a movement calling for collective action towards a greener, cleaner, and more prosperous Lagos.