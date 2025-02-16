Liverpool Breeze Past Wolves to Maintain Lead in the Premier League Standings

Liverpool secured a 2-1 victory over Wolves at Anfield, preserving their seven-point advantage over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite head coach Arne Slot’s absence due to a red card received during last week’s Merseyside Derby against Everton, Liverpool, under the guidance of Slot’s assistant, delivered a strong performance.

Goals from Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah—his 23rd Premier League goal of the season—propelled them to victory. Wolves briefly threatened with a goal, but Liverpool managed to hold on and see out the match.

With Arsenal winning yesterday, the gap between the two remains at seven points. With 13 games left in the season, the title race is set to go down to the wire.

