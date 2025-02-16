Manchester United Confirms Amad Diallo Faces Long-Term Injury Absence

Manchester United has confirmed that Amad Diallo has sustained an injury that could keep him on the sidelines until the end of the 2024/25 season.

In a statement released by the club, it confirmed that the Ivorian sustained the injury during a training session ahead of Premier League matchday 25:

“Our reigning Player of the Month sustained the problem in training at Carrington, ahead of Sunday’s 16:30 GMT kick-off at Tottenham in the Premier League.

Obviously, he will miss the game at a ground where he has already scored this season in the Carabao Cup and is now expected to be out of action for a number of weeks.”

Amad, 22, also confirmed the devastating news on his social media pages:

“Extremely disappointed to be writing this message at such a crucial time of the season,” he posted on his social media accounts. “Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.

“I will come back stronger than ever!!

“Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

Arguably Manchester United’s best player this season, Amad has been in outstanding form. He is Manchester United’s leading scorer in the league and is joint-top in all competitions with Bruno Fernandes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...