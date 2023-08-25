Lagos: Indigenous Omo Eko-Ile Are Descendants Of Ile-Ife 

It is indisputable who the owners or Omo-Onile of Lagos are: The Olumegbon, Suenu, Ojora, Onitolo, Onitana, Onido and others. They know their own history before the first Europeans or Arabs set their foot in Africa on their mission to pillage our resources, capture slaves, debase African cultures and people with religious platitudes. Most historians trace the Ogunfunminire Awori, Aresa, Onikoyi and Olugbon from Ife to Oyo, Ilesa, Oshogbo, Ogbomoso, Abeokuta to Lagos. Ife is the cradle of Yoruba Civilization.

Igbon_Iresa_and_Ikoyi_A_Pre-Historic_Relationship_Till_Present_Time Leyin Orun Olugbon, Orun Aresa, Orun OnIkoyi, Orun oun lori ile: apart from the authority of Olugbon, of Aresa and of Onikoyi, there was no other authority on earth. There is historical and geological evidence by Professor Babajide that Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yoruba Civilization had moved about seven times before the present location. The evidence of the Yoruba spread from the present North Central of Nigeria to the Atlantic Ocean.

Some are named Aromire (ocean friendly) and Oloko (ship builders). This is the reason Yoruba have a visceral reaction to any attempt to dispute their origin in Lagos. Whatever your ethnic group, you cannot take Yoruba amicable relationships with others for granted. You call them Unity Beggars only to become Unity Beggars when contesting for the President of Nigeria. You cannot have it anyway you want. We must appeal to attract votes beyond our ethnic groups with love not with force or hate.

We got along better before the foreign Oil income. The African culture facilitated by Yoruba relationship of accommodation between each ethnic group: later abused in Lagos, resulted in a melting pot of all Africans. Each ethnic group has great qualities that outshined the bad eggs within them. The Igbo were known to be hard working, Hausa honest, Ghanaians neat, South Africans dedicated, some Europeans obsequious to make amends and Yoruba tolerance for all.

So, where are the hard working proud Igbo our parents told us about? Indeed, Ndi-Igbo had no better friends and supporters in the world than Yoruba. You must then wonder why they would rather ally with anybody against Yoruba interest. While parents in Lagos were telling their children to welcome every stranger in their midst and made sure anyone that entered Lagos by dawn must be fed, clothes and given a place to sleep by dawn. Igbo parents were telling their children not to trust Yoruba.

A great deal changed after the unexpected Arab Oil Embargo that earned Nigerians more money than God! Nigerians lost their heads and bearings. All the viable and budding industries that fed the whole of West Africa paused in favor of any import that foreign income could buy; including pins, pencils, used clothes, even garbage stuck at the high seas!

The same country where its Western Region managed meager Cocoa Income to create many First in Africa attracting many Africans and Europeans joined the rat race for money at the Federal Level and began losing their heads too. Skilful managers of primary industries and natural resources from Lagos to Ilorin became Federal politicians. None of you could have done what you did for Western Nigeria in a Nigerian context.

Gullible Jaja Wachukwu, tolerated in Lagos in 1947, provoked his hosts that Lagos is No Man’s Land as the Federal Capital. During the Ojukwu Ore Debacle they thought: Lagos was at Reach. These were dreamers nobody took seriously then until it became the mainstream cry of Igbo Youths on Yorubaland. They even made up fake stories to justify it as the developer of Lagos whose taxes built their newly discovered virgin land. Do we expect the Owner of the land most Africans were welcomed warmly into, to accept their aspiration or provocation?

It is in the spirit of tolerance that in the last Election, their Presidential candidate came first in Lagos beating Yoruba Presidential candidate because of his opprobrious character. Yet, those who voted over 90% for their Presidential candidate at home, are accusing those who voted against their son so that Igbo came first in Yoruba state: as tribalistic and intolerant. Haba, see logical thinking O! During the choice for President between Hausa/Fulani Obasanjo and Falaye, Yoruba Choice. Igbo voted with the Hausa/Fulani choice.

They actually claimed that it was out of their love for Yoruba. Yoruba have never stopped criticizing their own, especially when anyone regardless of ethnicity is unfairly treated. A case in point was how they championed the fight for Jonathan to become Acting President when Yar’Adua was incapacitated. Yoruba also voted for him to become President. Obasanjo was the first President to assign Igbo to powerful positions after the Civil War.

Yoruba love Igbo but the Youths with a different experience would not love Igbo to death at their own detriment. Wole Soyinka almost died in prison for Igbo cause, they called him a traitor. Fajuyi actually died with Ironsi rather than surrender him to mutiny. Yet, Igbo called him a traitor. Banjo led the Biafran Army against his fatherland until he was stopped at Ore. They called him a traitor. When asked why Igbo kidnappers operate freely in Yorubaland but Yoruba kidnappers would not dare it in the East, they claim it is because Yoruba are cowards.

So, what did the Yoruba do apart from producing every prominent rich Igbo old money in Lagos? After voting for Azikiwe to represent Lagos in the Western House, he wanted to become their Premier. NCNC, the Party that nominated him to represent Lagos in the Western House was founded by Herbert Macauley. The Party became Igbo Party after Azikiwe became the Leader. The same way Western Region could have become Igbo controlled Region if Azikiwe had become the Premier with Yoruba votes.

They hated Awolowo who had insight of their God ordained mentality to rule others. The Yoruba Youths used that to point out that their parents were foolish to accommodate those whose intentions were to dominate, rule and take over their land. Indeed, both Nnamdi Azikiwe and Emeka Ojukwu never hid their intentions since Zik wanted to become the Premier in Western Region and Ojukwu wanted Banjo to capture Ore for him first before naming an Administrator for Lagos. Both believe Igbo are destined to rule Yoruba.