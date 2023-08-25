Luke Shaw to be out for several weeks with injury

Manchester United have provided an update on their fullback Luke Shaw, who after assessment will not be fit to face Nottingham Forest this weekend, due to an injury he sustained before the weekend tie.

Shaw featured in the Manchester Premier opener against Wolves where he played the entire 90 minutes. He also was part of the United squad that lost 2-0 away at Tottenham last weekend.

“Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has sustained an injury which will rule him out of forthcoming games.

The muscle issue is still being assessed but the England left-back is expected to be out of action for several weeks.

United are currently preparing for Saturday’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag may provide an update on team news during the pre-match press conference, which will be available to watch from 13:30 BST on Friday.”