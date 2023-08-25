Wrestling: WWE announces the death of one of its legends, Bray Wyatt

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) today announced the death of American wrestler Windham Rotunda, popular known as Bray Wyatt. Bray died aged 36 following a heart attack he suffered.

The statement read “WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.

WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends, and fans.”

According to his Wikipedia page, Rotunda was a third-generation professional wrestler, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, his father Mike Rotunda, and two of his uncles – Barry and Kendall Windham. His younger brother Taylor Rotunda is also a professional wrestler, best known as Bo Dallas. Alongside his brother, he held the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship twice while in WWE’s then-developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), where he wrestled under various ring names between 2008 and 2012. He briefly wrestled on WWE’s main roster from 2010 to 2011 under the ring name Husky Harris, most notably as a member of The Nexus.

Bryan Wyatt formed one of the strongest defunct group comprising Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, and himself 2 years ago, Luke Harper died of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Today, Bryan Wyatt was announced dead by the WWE after suffering a complicated heart attack.