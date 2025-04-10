Lagos: Defaulters of Land Use Charge to be Embarrassed in Public 

In a bid to enhance transparency, drive compliance, and boost infrastructure funding, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Finance, will begin publishing the names of individuals and organizations that have defaulted in the payment of the Land Use Charge (LUC).

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Tajudeen Mahmud, the action is in line with the provisions of the Land Use Charge Law of 2020 and follows the government’s concerted efforts to serve property owners with the annual LUC bills.

He noted that many property owners have fulfilled their obligations promptly, while a significant number have continued to neglect payment despite repeated notices.

Mahmud said that the publication of defaulters’ names which is set to commence in April 2025, precedes further enforcement actions, including the receivership process, as permitted by law.

“The Land Use Charge is a crucial source of funding for public infrastructure and service delivery. Full compliance ensures that the government can continue to meet the growing needs of the state,” Mahmud stated.

He, therefore, urged all property owners to verify their payment status and settle any outstanding liabilities to avoid being publicly listed.

Meanwhile, all residents have been urged to contact the Land Use Charge Contact Centre, Ministry of Finance, Block 12, Secretariat, Alausa-Ikeja, for all enquiries.