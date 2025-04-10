Nigeria and Sevilla Forward Akor Adams Out for the Rest of the Season

Sevilla has announced that their forward, Akor Adams, will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh.

The Nigerian striker experienced discomfort during the last La Liga match against Atlético Madrid. Although Akor played until the final minute of the game, he will begin his recovery process on Wednesday, according to the club:

“Sevilla FC’s medical team reports that Akor Adams has a muscle injury in the rectus femoris muscle of his right thigh, which was detected after experiencing discomfort in the final La Liga match against Atlético de Madrid last Sunday. The Nigerian player will begin his recovery process this Wednesday.”

Akor joined Sevilla from Montpellier in the January transfer window, making four appearances. He has yet to open his scoring account for Sevilla, which is currently battling in the middle of the La Liga standings.