UCL: Barcelona and PSG Eye Semi-Final After Impressive Wins

Barcelona and PSG could be dreaming of the semi-final round after both teams won their first legs of the UEFA Champions League at their respective home grounds on Wednesday night.

Barcelona defeated Dortmund 4-0, while Ligue 1 champions PSG secured a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in France.

As always expected from Barcelona, their front three were involved in all the goals scored on Wednesday night. Robert Lewandowski scored a brace, Raphinha scored one and provided two assists, while Lamine Yamal also found the net. The La Liga table-toppers are now 70% through to the semi-final round.

Aston Villa almost stunned PSG after scoring early in the first half. Fortunately for PSG, they bounced back to equalize before the halftime whistle. In the 49th minute, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored to give his side the lead, and Nuno Mendes slid in a late goal to help PSG secure a commanding 3-1 advantage.

The return leg will be played next week on Tuesday, the 15th, as the home clubs will be hoping to overturn the tie in their favor, while the away sides aim to maintain their first-leg leads.