La Liga: 10-Man Barcelona Crush Sevilla to Close Points Gap on Real Madrid

Barcelona FC dismantled Sevilla away from home, winning 4-1 to close the points gap on arch-rival Real Madrid.



The game, which seemed promising in the early minutes of the first half, took another dimension in the second half. Robert Lewandowski grabbed the first goal for Barcelona in the 7th minute, but Sevilla responded almost immediately with a goal from Vargas.

Despite expectations that Barcelona would add more goals, they dominated possession with 75% compared to Sevilla’s 25%.

Things went from bad to worse for Sevilla as they began to concede just a minute into the second half. Fermín López scored to extend Barcelona’s lead to 2-1.

In the 55th minute, Raphinha found the back of the net with a superb strike, giving his side a 3-1 advantage. Despite Fermín López being sent off in the 62nd minute, Barcelona’s momentum didn’t slow down as Eric García scored a late goal to seal the victory.

Barcelona, currently sitting in third place in La Liga, are now just one point behind Atlético Madrid and two behind leaders Real Madrid.

