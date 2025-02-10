Policy Not Bane Of Education

Last week, Thursday precisely, there was a report that the Federal Government was tinkering with the idea of a policy change from the current 6-3-3-4 education policy to a straight 12-4 model. The difference being that it will be a straight 12 years primary and secondary education without interruption and four years tertiary education.

Of course a lot of people were not impressed by the report, because even though it was later debunked, the half-hearted denial did not do much to dissuade the general feeling that indeed something along that line is still being planned, even though it is still in the works.

The Federal Ministry of Education had in dismissing the report said; “At the Extraordinary National Council on Education (NCE) Meeting held on February 6, 2025, in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, presented a proposal for discussion — not an immediate policy change. The proposal seeks to migrate to 12 years of compulsory education while retaining the current 6-3-3 structure.

A key aspect of this proposal is to eliminate the examination barrier between JSS and SSS, allowing for a seamless transition of students without the hurdles of an external assessment at that stage. However, this is still a subject of consultation and deliberation.

“To ensure a well-informed decision, the Ministry will undertake extensive stakeholder engagements over the next eight months, consulting widely with education policymakers, state governments, teachers, parents, and other key players. The final decision on whether to adopt this reform will be made at the October 2025 National Council on Education Meeting.

“The Ministry urges the public to disregard the false claim that JSS and SSS have been scrapped. The Federal Government remains committed to policies that enhance access to quality education while aligning with global best practices.”

This denial is half-hearted because we all know that the mere fact that the proposal is coming from the minister means, every other thing would just be to fulfill all righteousness. If a Minister is presenting it, then it cannot be said that there will be any serious enough pobjection to prevent the Minister from having his way.

Before the introduction of the 6-3-3-4 model, the 6-5-4 was in place.

The main aim of this policy is to provide students with a solid foundation in basic education, followed by more specialized education in secondary school, and eventually, higher education at the tertiary level. This structure is designed to ensure that students receive a well-rounded education and are adequately prepared to be engaged or they can opt to further their education.

The 6-3-3-4 policy also aims to promote continuity and progression in education, allowing students to transition smoothly from one level to the next. Overall, the policy seeks to improve the quality and effectiveness of education in Nigeria, and to provide students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

It was felt that at the end of the first three years of learning in secondary school, the students would have acquired sufficient skills in craftsmanship to enable them to be engaged, and provide that badly needed workforce to the nation. It was believed that for those who may desire for further studies they would move up to the last three years of secondary education.

That policy was informed by the fact there was a growing population of unskilled and unemployable people with nothing to do and to reduce the too much emphasis placed on paper qualifications..

Today, the reality is that that challenge still confronts the nation. There is an alarming population of youths with no skills to be engaged.

The policy has not worked simply because we failed to provide an enabling environment and necessary tools to make it work.

Whether we want to admit it or not, we do not have problems with formulating policies, but we have always fallen short when it comes to strict implementation. Again, no thanks to corruption and lack of political will.

Since not all students are inclined to pursue higher education, at what point are they likely to exit and do something else with their lives? Or is the Minister suggesting that after 12 years of uninterrupted education, the desired intentions of the formulators of the 6-3-3-4 model would still be met or would the students come out of it with nothing to do?

Today, artisans from our neighbouring countries are providing services that could have been easily taken up by our youth. Builders, masons, tilers, mechanics, painters, bricklayers all come from our neighbouring countries while our youths are all busy looking for easy money through fraud, ritual killings and prostitution abroad.

There is nothing wrong with the 6-3-3-4 system, it was just never implemented as envisioned. We have to get serious for once, and stop paying lip-service to education. In the emerging Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), technology holds the ace, how prepared are we to fund education and how are we preparing our children for this future reality?

On a recent trip to a public secondary school, I immediately felt pity for the teaching staff who are saddled with the burden of teaching over 70 students in a classroom, with some sitting on the floor. What outcome do we expect from students of a school with no Maths teacher and only one English teacher?

Why should the job of the local government councillors be more attractive than that of lecturers or teachers? Why have our state and federal governments failed to make teaching more attractive and employ teachers for our schools? Why are they more preoccupied with building bridges and flyovers but not adequately funding education?

Our dear minister must know that changing a policy just for the fun of it has never and will never work. This is simply because all the previous education policies were never seriously implemented, so this new one too will suffer the same fate of others before it.

Education remains the key to the desired future we seek. There is an urgent need now to declare a state of emergency in the education sector. We cannot continue to throw out a mass population of ill-equipped citizens and still hope to take our rightful place in the comity of nations in the new emerging technological and scientific world.

If the minister is claiming that the 6-3-3-4 policy will still be in place but there would no longer be an external exam to move from the first three years to the last three years of secondary education? Is he also saying the main objective of providing skilled workers in those areas envisioned by the formulators of the policy would be a priority or he is only bothered about the current interregnum between the junior and senior secondary school education only?

So, one question I want to ask the Minister is, if he says there is really no change, is he willing to pursue the original objectives or intentions of the 6-3-3-4 policy of education and specialised skill acquisition?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...