FA Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Exit Tournament

Three English Premier League giants have exited the Emirates FA Cup after suffering defeats that blocked their advancement to the fifth round of the tournament.



Meanwhile, Manchester United’s controversial victory over Leicester City on Saturday and Manchester City’s comeback against Leyton Orient saw both Manchester clubs progress to the next round.

Chelsea suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in regular time.

Liverpool, which rested almost all of its first-team players, suffered a defeat to Plymouth. Plymouth won by a lone goal and pushed through to the next round. The Reds’ dreams of a quadruple have been shortened as they now have only three tournaments to compete for this season.

Aston Villa stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 victory. Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio both made their debuts for Villa during the encounter.

The Manchester clubs faced off in the final last season, with Erik ten Hag defeating Pep Guardiola to win the title. That victory played a role in Ten Hag not being fired earlier by the club.

