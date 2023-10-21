Killaboi Arrested In Sierra Leone Over Death Of Girlfriend 

Popular Instagram Influencer, Nnanyereugo Benjamin Best, widely recognized as Killaboi, has been apprehended in Sierra Leone.

This development follows the Lagos State Police Command’s declaration of Killaboi as a wanted individual on October 10th, in connection with the tragic murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend and Lead City University student.

Before being declared a fugitive, Killaboi confessed on his Instagram account, @Killaboigram, to the harrowing act of stabbing his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion, in an incident that transpired in July.

In a series of posts, he detailed a heated argument with Augusta, during which he inadvertently stabbed her, prompting him to flee his Lagos residence in a state of fear and anguish.

Following these revelations, Killaboi left Nigeria and continued his life in another country.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos Police media officer, has officially confirmed the arrest of the 26-year-old social media influencer.

SP Hundeyin further disclosed to the BBC that the Lagos Police has initiated the process of repatriating the suspect to Nigeria.

