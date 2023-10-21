Newly Appointed Commissioner Dies In Borno

Ibrahim Idris, Borno State’s newly-appointed Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement, has passed away. 

According to reports from Vanguard, Idris was found dead in his sleep at his residence in the 777 Housing Estate, Maiduguri.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Some sources have suggested that he may have succumbed to a heart-related ailment, while others have raised concerns of possible poisoning.

In the wake of his sudden demise, his remains have been taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for further examination and investigation.

