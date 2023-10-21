Newly Appointed Commissioner Dies In Borno

Ibrahim Idris, Borno State’s newly-appointed Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement, has passed away.

According to reports from Vanguard, Idris was found dead in his sleep at his residence in the 777 Housing Estate, Maiduguri.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Some sources have suggested that he may have succumbed to a heart-related ailment, while others have raised concerns of possible poisoning.

In the wake of his sudden demise, his remains have been taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for further examination and investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...