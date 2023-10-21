Two Robbers Involved In Benue Bank Robbery Killed

The Benue State police command has disclosed significant developments regarding the bank robbery and attacks that occurred in Otukpo, Benue State on Friday.

According to the command, their operatives successfully intercepted and neutralized two of the armed robbers involved in the heinous acts.

Before targeting the police station, the group of robbers had orchestrated a series of bank raids, which included First Bank, United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, and Stanbic Bank.

During these criminal operations, the robbers made off with undisclosed sums of money.

Catherine Anene, the spokesperson for the Benue State police command, issued a statement on Saturday, providing crucial details about the incident.

She explained, “On 20/10/2023 at about 16:15 hours, armed robbers simultaneously invaded Access, First, Zenith, UBA, and Stanbic Bank in Otukpo.”

The Otukpo Divisional Police Officer, CSP. John Adikwu, and other police teams in the area swiftly engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle but were unable to prevent the initial bank attacks.

Subsequently, additional police units, in collaboration with other security agencies, were dispatched to Otukpo to stabilize the situation and prevent the robbers from escaping.

In the ensuing confrontation, the police intercepted the robbers along the Otukpo-Taraku road, leading to a gunfight where two of the robbers lost their lives. Other members of the gang abandoned their vehicles and fled into a nearby forest area. Law enforcement continued their pursuit into the forest to apprehend the fleeing criminals.

Tragically, the DPO, CSP. John Adikwu, sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach, and three other police officers tragically lost their lives during the exchange of fire.

Several individuals who sustained injuries during the bank robberies have been transported to hospitals for medical treatment.

The Benue State police command has launched a thorough investigation into the incident to bring the remaining perpetrators to justice and uncover further details surrounding the attacks.

