Kevin De Bruyne Confirms 2024-25 Will Be His Final Season at Manchester City

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has announced that the 2024-25 season will be his last with Manchester City, following ten years of an illustrious career with the club.

In a statement shared on his X account, De Bruyne made an emotional farewell address, expressing gratitude to all the people and fans at Manchester City.

Since joining Man City from Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne has established himself as one of the greatest midfielders, not just in the Premier League but in the world.

He remains the only player Pep Guardiola inherited when he took over the club in the 2016-17 season who is still with the team to this day.

He was part of Guardiola’s side that made history by winning four consecutive Premier League titles. He also played a crucial role in helping the team secure its first Champions League title in the 2022-23 season, along with one FA Cup, five Carabao Cups, and two Community Shields.

The attacking midfielder has represented Manchester City 413 times, scoring 106 goals and providing 174 assists.