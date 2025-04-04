Lolo 1 Criticizes Sex Work, Says It Devalues Hard Work and Legitimate Hustle

Nigerian media personality Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo 1, has spoken out against the increasing acceptance of sex work, saying it undermines the value of hard work and legitimate businesses.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Say My Piece podcast, Lolo 1 expressed concern over how openly sex workers now discuss their trade.

She believes this shift reflects a decline in societal values and morality.

She explained that she often advises women not to see their bodies as commodities, emphasizing that success should come from dedication and legitimate efforts.

“If you can openly say you are a sex worker, that you asked someone for money, got it, and used it to buy a car or a house, what message does that send to the average person trying to earn a living the right way?” she questioned.

According to her, the glorification of sex work sends the wrong message by making it seem like hard work and persistence don’t pay off.

“They are making it look like legitimate work isn’t worth it. I always tell the women around me, ‘Your body is not a business.’ Maybe I belong to a generation that’s slowly fading, but I struggle to understand how people can proudly admit to making money this way,” she said.

Lolo 1 also hinted at how society is losing its sense of shame, saying, “If we’re at a point where people openly embrace this lifestyle, should we just go ahead and make it legal?”