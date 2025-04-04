JUST IN: Court Bars Press Interviews on Natasha’s Case Against Akpabio

The Federal High Court in Abuja, under the presiding judge Justice Binta Fatima Nyako, has issued an order prohibiting all parties involved in the legal matter filed by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from granting press interviews on the case.

The suit, which also involves the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and three others, is currently pending before the court.

The ruling, delivered on Friday, April 4 followed a complaint made by Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), the lawyer representing Akpabio.

Ogunwumiju expressed concern that Akpoti-Uduaghan had been engaging in media interviews across multiple television stations, discussing issues related to the case.

In her brief ruling, Justice Nyako directed that no party or their legal representatives should discuss the subject matter of the case with the press.

In the same vain, the judge also prohibited the streaming of court proceedings on social media.

