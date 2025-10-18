spot_img
October 18, 2025

Katsina Government to Launch Farmers’ Radio Station to Boost Agricultural Development

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Katsina Government to Launch Farmers' Radio Station to Boost Agricultural Development
The Katsina State Government has announced plans to establish a dedicated farmers’ radio station to improve agricultural management and communication across the state.
The Commissioner for Agriculture, Ahmed Bakori, made this known on Friday during a press briefing ahead of Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s visit to the state.
According to Bakori, the Vice-President is expected in Katsina on Monday to inaugurate several projects executed by Governor Dikko Radda, including a newly established e-centre designed to provide farmers with quick access to agricultural information and services.
He explained that the proposed farmers’ radio station would serve as a direct communication platform between the government and farmers, offering timely advice and expert support on various agricultural issues such as production management, marketing, and pest control.
Bakori said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to transform the state’s agricultural sector by providing farmers with access to modern equipment, training, and real-time information.
“The radio station will be a vital tool for our farmers, especially smallholders who rely heavily on radio for information. It will allow them to ask questions and get expert answers directly,” he said.
He added that with this development, farmers will now have three key sources of information agricultural extension workers, the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture, and the new radio station.
“With this approach, we believe the management side of our agricultural production will greatly improve. Once farmers begin to manage their activities better and make profits, agriculture in Katsina will grow to the level we desire,” Bakori stated.
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
