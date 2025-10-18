German Ambassador, Bolaji Akinyemi, and Other Eminent Nigerians Grace CDGN’s Creative Exhibition 2.0

By Gabriel Momoh

Masterbuilder Communication, (MBC)

It was a resounding endorsement for learning and cultural excellence as newly trained and registered members of the Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria (CDGN) from across the country gathered for Creative Exhibition 2.0: “Re-Defining Culture for Economic Prosperity.” The induction ceremony, held at the NECA House, Ikeja, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, left guests enthralled by a rich display of Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage.

The President of CDGN, Dr. (Mrs.) Joy Osawaru-Akinyemi, who has consistently lived by her principle of “learning before leading,” has brought that philosophy to bear since assuming leadership of the guild. Her commitment to professional development and creative excellence continues to reshape the cultural and film design landscape in Nigeria.

Among the distinguished guests was Dr. Bolaji O. Akinyemi, founder of the Project Victory Call Initiative (PVC-Naija), who attended in support of his wife. Simply dressed, he told reporters, “Aṣọ ńlá kò ní ènìyàn ńlá—gorgeous dressing has nothing to do with the gracefulness of a soul.”

When asked about his presence at the event, Dr. Akinyemi replied:

> “I am here to stand by my wife, Joy Osawaru-Akinyemi, President of CDGN, who is championing the engraving of cultural components in Nigeria’s film industry. Ours is a family committed to building a better and greater Nigeria. My son, Samuelcomedian, was here on September 28 with his ‘State of the Nation’ comedy show, telling Nigeria’s story through humour. Today, my wife is telling the same story through her craft. I feel fulfilled both as a father and as a husband.”

Reflecting on the broader significance of the event, Akinyemi noted:

> “Our leadership system—once lost to the wildness of ambition—is here experiencing revival. What we are witnessing today is not just art on display; it is an economic revival concept rooted in culture. The Creative Exhibition 2.0 is rekindling what we lost when leadership got separated from cultural values.”

On upcoming activities by PVC-Naija, Akinyemi revealed:

> “In the same spirit of nation-building, PVC-Naija will follow with a cultural revival of leadership—a movement I call ‘Training Before Tribute.’ At A Nite 4 Naija, we are not just celebrating leaders; we are cultivating them. Before the spotlight of honour must come the discipline of preparation. Every nominee for the 2025 edition will undergo a Citizens’ Governance Impact Assessment and Leadership Reorientation Training to strengthen values, deepen accountability, and refine the conscience behind performance—because you don’t reward what you haven’t refined.”

He concluded:

> “Our goal is to rebuild a Nigeria where training births transformation and honour becomes the harvest of integrity. A Nite 4 Naija celebrates leadership that first learns to serve.”

Dignitaries in attendance included His Excellency Mr. Daniel Krull, Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Germany; Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board; Mrs. Adebukola Agbaminoja, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board; His Eminence Bishop Joseph Ighalo Edoro; Ms. Iyen Agbonifo-Obaseki fta, Emeritus President of CDGN; and Ms. Chioma Ude, CEO of AFRIFF.

The event was seamlessly coordinated by Mr. Leo Omoseebi, CDGN General Secretary and Director of Projects for PVC-Naija, whose meticulous oversight contributed to the day’s success—and heightened expectations for the forthcoming A Nite 4 Naija celebration.