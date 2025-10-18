EndSARS: A Rehearsed Coming Revolution

“All receipted palliative items were evenly distributed as planned. There was nothing in the warehouses hidden from the people. We had no justifiable reason to hoard anything against the interest of the very people that mandated us to govern them. We are leaders with a vision to accomplish a mission.

As part of my agenda for the aggressive development of Bauchi State within available resources, my government plans to resuscitate comatose inherited state-owned industries and other investments that can be viable for the economic viability of the state. The aim is to change the narrative, improve the economy, attract other investors for competition and create a safety net for employment towards self-reliance, and promising future”……..Gov. Bala Muhammed

The quoted statement rekindled hope in the hitherto hopeless youth who thought better days had fizzled out of the system. Bauchi State Governor has no doubt kick-started the herculean task of reactivating dormant industries and other state-owned investments apart from providing brand new roads and rehabilitating dilapidated ones.

His target is to flood the global market with quality finished products and transform the state as the commercial hub of the Northeast as evidenced in the just concluded Bauchi State Economic Summit.

The effort put in place has exonerated the governor from any public challenge of poor service delivery, as it is the vogue these days.

Gov. Bala is one of those leaders who walks his words with actions, at least for posterity to judge him fairly and to exit power with honor when due and print his name in gold on the sands of time for future reference.

Despite that, there is no doubt one of Nigeria’s albatross is lack of sincere and committed leaders the likes of Bala Muhammed that are focused, committed and determined to change the narrative with vibrancy and reality. It is true that Nigerians are motivated by those past leaders that we have lost! It is true that we demand a reformed police force! It is true that we desire a changed Nigeria! As a Nigerian who identified with the #EndSARS Movement, I remain interested in the agitations and where it will lead the country. But I have no doubt in my mind that it will lead Nigeria to better times in terms of unity, development and commitment to the ideals of genuine democracy.

Drawing from the diverse inscriptions on banners and placards and the articulation and demands of the frustrated youths, it is clear that the #EndSARS protests ultimately transcended the demand for the scrapping of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad Unit (SARS) of the Nigeria Police or even the ongoing deceitful reformation of the entire Nigeria Police that may yield no positive result due to high scale of sharp corrupt practices attained by the organization.

It would be self-deception to assume that reformation of the police and justice for victims of police brutality alone, conclusively ends this continuous agitation. And why should it? When the citizens still suffer from a host of other abnormalities being the result of continuous terrible governance, from political impunity to a shattered educational system, commercialized judiciary, corruption-infested security system, widespread poverty, yet, overpaid legislators, non-existence of basic amenities, still, imposition of heavy financial burdens on citizens. Nigerians know these problems and we never forget discussing them anytime opportunity raises its head. Unfortunately, most of the time, we only discuss and criticize, and never enter the acting phase; the phase #EndSARS Movement seems to have waltzed into.

While there is no denying that the protesters’ demands were legitimate, the spate of violence and attacks, reportedly by hoodlums, calls for an urgent change of short and long-term strategy.

At this point, it should be clear and realized by all that while most of the protesters’ demands were legitimate and reasonable, geared to a better society, the present government cannot, from all indications, fulfill the majority of them. Why? Simply because from majority rating, the government lacks the capacity and will and it cannot give what it doesn’t have. Many of the demands are progressive and revolutionary, for instance they demand a huge reduction in the National Assembly budget; restructuring of Nigeria; astronomical increase of the minimum wage. From my own understanding, majority of those piloting the affairs of government lack the needed capacity and sincerity to lead the country down this revolutionary but progressive path. Some of them are not better than those charlatans, comedians and political rascals we commonly see on the streets. They only accessed power by providence, corruption, imposition and accident not by qualification or genuine votes.

Nigerians once called for the sack of Service Chiefs for failure to degrade insurgents and bandits, but as usual, the president ignored the calls as if their mess was brightening his day. We still yearn for a Presidential Security Committee independent of conventional security system to support the efforts of conventional security organs, the same President is silent, and may remain in same position. He trumpets a fight against corruption while he is corruption personified and leading the most corrupt, and inept government ever in history.

Considering the personalities and antecedents of the present political leaders in the APC contraption, their party and ideology if any, honestly, they just don’t fit into the reform we are pressing for. The realistic thing is to press the government for the short-term and medium-term demands, as it relates to ending police brutality, extortion, and extra-judicial killings on the highway and streets, at police stations, etc. The protesters expected too much, and that is why it seems the protests do not have an end in view, despite the little efforts of the government to silence it and douse tension temporarily.

Government should know that there is no amount of force, threat, or intimidation that can stop a holistic massive revolution sooner than later unless things are changed for the comfort and benefit of the people. A minister cannot continue to be in office and still be a contractor. A lawmaker cannot make laws and still serve as a contractor to the government he wants to checkmate. Most Nigerian national legislators are contractors and praise singers of government, with competing with the unofficial praise singer of President Tinubu, Kahutu Rara for recognition.

Sooner than later we shall publish the comprehensive list of their registered companies and contracts awarded to each. In most cases, the contracts were not executed but certified as completed and paid. That shall form part of the next protest. Judges are criminals in robes presiding in the temples of justice accompanied with heavily armed police escort while civil servants are the conduit pipes enjoying backing of the criminally-minded in the security system. We helplessly watch rogues in leadership and pretending to be the leaders we need. Within the anti-corruption agencies, the rogues have planted their stooges as staff, or friendly with officers for cover. This must change!

To organizers of the October 10th, 2020 protests, the way to go is to sustain and keep the movement intact as a vibrant one that may change Nigeria to a better and prosperous nation. Let the movement continue to formulate ideologies and goals in a definite, clear and articulate manner for government study, adoption and implementation. There can be discrepancies on minor details touching on these goals, but once the major things are clear and the methods of achievement sorted out, it should be publicly circulated and constantly hammered. The goals should be made clear in prints and other media. So that no one would be confused as to what the movement is all about. Then, the movement should commence massive reorientation and recruitment from the teeming enslaved population, especially the uneducated, and those dwelling in rural, undeveloped and abandoned localities.

With ample time to the coming general elections in 2027, the movement can then metamorphose into a strong and vibrant political party or join an existing party with similar ideology to slug it out with other parasitic parties mismanaging the fortunes of the country at will. By now, the goals and vision will be clearer and there would be no fielding of clueless and ethno-religious jingoists as candidates, with no knowledge of what is to be done to improve the global rating of Nigeria. The party should contest not just for the presidency, but also for the National and State Assembly seats. Even the state and local government should not be ignored. These are keys to an all-around transformation.

The plan is to invade the political space at all levels with brand new sets of revolutionary and progressive-minded persons, and I can confidently say that the first attempt requires determination and desperation because the odds must be confronted, subdued, cleared, and changed.

After emerging victorious, we can then build the nation of our dreams. To those day-dreamers, their assembled sycophants, hangers-on and cowards, it may sound like a fairy tale, right? But every truly great endeavor always sounds like that too at the onset; this particular one has started, and the end shall usher happiness and relief. It happened, and it shall happen and it shall succeed. In 1993, we succeeded in NADECO and changed the narrative. In 2007, Isa Yuguda proved the cowards who refused to join his revolution wrong by defeating the imposed gubernatorial candidate of a sitting government in Bauchi State.

The present governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Muhammed, has done it twice, and may do it the third time in 2027.

It was in 2007, he defeated a sitting governor for the Bauchi South Senatorial seat and in 2019 he floored another sitting governor despite the quantum of support from former governors for the Bauchi State Government House. What can then stop such a courageous and humble personality from wresting power from jokers at the centre messing and disgracing Nigeria? Only a miracle!

In 2011, Tanko Almakura defeated a sitting governor for Nasarawa State Government House while in Plateau State the anointed gubernatorial candidate of a sitting governor was defeated in 2015 and same scenario was repeated in 2023 where an imposed APC gubernatorial candidate was swept to the garbage by the might of the PDP.

In 2019, the chosen gubernatorial candidate of a sitting governor in Imo State was humiliated with a defeat and consigned to the dustbin of history, as the appointed gubernatorial candidate of a serving governor in Edo State was defeated in 2024. In Kano State, the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of a serving governor was thrown out by the electorate. These feats were not achieved through rocket science but from dividends of collective efforts.

It was done, and we shall do it again, we shall succeed without soliciting or requesting any hypocritical and pretentious prayers from anyone for the success of the project. Our level of frustration is enough to invoke the Almighty we worship and from who we seek protection and look up to for blessings and success at a start.

As revolutionaries, city and village boys with a quantum of exposure and courage on our side to support our struggle, we have peaceful ways to get out of the quagmire without a scratch. Our oppressors in power shall sooner or later replace us in a matter of time as frustrated and disconnected politicians who brought shame and attracted global disgrace and disappointment to Nigeria and Nigerians. I come in peace in the struggle for a better Nigeria of our collective dream!

Muhammad is a commentator on national issues