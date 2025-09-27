Kano State Tops 2025 NECO Exams Despite False Reports – Commissioner

Some online reports have suggested that Kano State did not come out on top in the 2025 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). These reports are misleading and do not reflect the official results released by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

At the official announcement of the results, NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, confirmed that Kano State had the highest number of candidates who scored five credits, including Mathematics and English Language.

According to the Kano State Commissioner of Education on Friday night, this benchmark is the most reliable and widely accepted standard for measuring student performance in national exams.

He stressed that claims suggesting another state performed better are false and meant to distort public perception of Kano’s achievement.

He added that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration has prioritized education by investing in school infrastructure, teacher support, and student welfare. These reforms, he said, contributed directly to the state’s success in the 2025 NECO SSCE.

“No amount of propaganda or politically motivated claims can change the facts,” the Commissioner said. “Kano State remains the top-performing state in the 2025 NECO SSCE a milestone already secured in history.”

Congratulations were extended to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the people of Kano State for this remarkable achievement.