spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 27, 2025 - 8:02 AM

Kano State Tops 2025 NECO Exams Despite False Reports – Commissioner

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Kano State Tops 2025 NECO Exams Despite False Reports
Kano map
Some online reports have suggested that Kano State did not come out on top in the 2025 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE). These reports are misleading and do not reflect the official results released by the National Examinations Council (NECO).
At the official announcement of the results, NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, confirmed that Kano State had the highest number of candidates who scored five credits, including Mathematics and English Language.
According to the Kano State Commissioner of Education on Friday night, this benchmark is the most reliable and widely accepted standard for measuring student performance in national exams.
He stressed that claims suggesting another state performed better are false and meant to distort public perception of Kano’s achievement.
He added that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration has prioritized education by investing in school infrastructure, teacher support, and student welfare. These reforms, he said, contributed directly to the state’s success in the 2025 NECO SSCE.
“No amount of propaganda or politically motivated claims can change the facts,” the Commissioner said. “Kano State remains the top-performing state in the 2025 NECO SSCE a milestone already secured in history.”
Congratulations were extended to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the people of Kano State for this remarkable achievement.
Previous article
Bauchi Pension Commission Concludes Statewide Awareness Campaign on Contributory Scheme
Next article
Did You Choose It Or It Chose You?
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

President Tinubu’s Heartfelt Tribute to Bishop David Oyedepo at 71

Adams Peter Adams Peter -
President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Bishop...

Did You Choose It Or It Chose You?

Ndaba Sibanda Ndaba Sibanda -
 Various pastimes or vocations can be a fountain of revenue....

Bauchi Pension Commission Concludes Statewide Awareness Campaign on Contributory Scheme

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Bauchi State Contributory Pension Commission has completed a...

Fubara Sacks Rivers Pensions Board, Hands Duties to Accountant General

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday ordered the...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

President Tinubu’s Heartfelt Tribute to Bishop David Oyedepo at 71

News 0
President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Bishop...

Did You Choose It Or It Chose You?

Poem 0
 Various pastimes or vocations can be a fountain of revenue....

Bauchi Pension Commission Concludes Statewide Awareness Campaign on Contributory Scheme

News 0
The Bauchi State Contributory Pension Commission has completed a...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x