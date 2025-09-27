spot_img
September 27, 2025

Bauchi Pension Commission Concludes Statewide Awareness Campaign on Contributory Scheme

News
â€” By: Hassan Haruna

Bauchi Pension Commission Concludes Statewide Awareness Campaign on Contributory Scheme
The Bauchi State Contributory Pension Commission has completed a statewide campaign to raise awareness about the new Contributory Pension Scheme on Friday.
The campaign, which wrapped up in Bauchi Local Government Area, targeted local government workers, Local Education Authority (LEA) staff, and the general public. It focused on explaining the benefits of joining the scheme and the importance of early compliance.
Representing the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Inuwa, the Permanent Commissioner (Technical), Dr. Hayatu Mustapha, said the scheme will promote transparency and accountability in pension management while encouraging workers to develop a savings culture.
Â He noted that the initiative is designed to safeguard workersâ€™ interests and build a sustainable pension system for the future.
Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Bauchi Local Government Area, Hon. Mahmood Baba Maji Abubakar, represented by the Head of Administration, Hajia Amina Baba Dan Lawal, praised the Commission for taking the sensitisation directly to the people. She said the exercise came at the right time, giving workers clarity and confidence about the scheme.
She assured that the council fully supports the initiative and expressed hope that all staff would enrol promptly.
Hajia Amina also called on department heads and LEA officials to share the information with their teams and ensure all eligible workers register without delay.
The sensitisation exercise covered all 20 Local Government Areas of Bauchi State, marking an important step in implementing the Contributory Pension Scheme across the state.
