Did You Choose It Or It Chose You?

Â Various pastimes or vocations can be a fountain
of revenue. At times, amusements amaze or beat
jobs at their game by undeniably eclipsing them!
Are livelihoods not the basic and central needs
of modern-day people who live in urban centres?
Are communities and careers not ever evolving?
Echo the principal philosophies that matter
to oneâ€™s passion, predisposition and presence.
Those whose resonances are open to studentship.
Â Those that are the difference between oneâ€™s peace
of mind and pain.Â Practice patience and prioritize
oneâ€™s calling, capacity and desires ahead of discords.
We live once, yet we have a chance to learn and unlearn.
If it is not a profession, then it is an avocation, a leisure.
Oneâ€™s trade can be a choice, or a chance that had to occur!
For careers too, woo souls accidentally, subtly or directly.
Professions are the underbrush of a special spiritual praxis.
Poetic or melodic passions need to be pursued like dreams
that can change a life for the better.Â A fulfilling experience.
Resound and rehearse hymns that hack off uphill and silly hills.
Oneâ€™s flair can bite bills and heal hearts and homes and inspire many.
Sometimes we study tricks and trades as if we are in a previous period
of progress, a passionate and primordial phase of crawling before racing.
For a victory, align oneâ€™s profession with a precise purpose and trajectory.