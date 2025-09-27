spot_img
September 27, 2025 - 8:02 AM

Did You Choose It Or It Chose You?

Poem
â€” By: Ndaba Sibanda

â€”

Did You Choose It Or It Chose You?
Ndaba Sibanda

Â Various pastimes or vocations can be a fountain

of revenue. At times, amusements amaze or beat

jobs at their game by undeniably eclipsing them!

Are livelihoods not the basic and central needs

of modern-day people who live in urban centres?

Are communities and careers not ever evolving?

Echo the principal philosophies that matter

to oneâ€™s passion, predisposition and presence.

Those whose resonances are open to studentship.

Â Those that are the difference between oneâ€™s peace

of mind and pain.Â  Practice patience and prioritize

oneâ€™s calling, capacity and desires ahead of discords.

We live once, yet we have a chance to learn and unlearn.

If it is not a profession, then it is an avocation, a leisure.

Oneâ€™s trade can be a choice, or a chance that had to occur!

For careers too, woo souls accidentally, subtly or directly.

Professions are the underbrush of a special spiritual praxis.

Poetic or melodic passions need to be pursued like dreams

that can change a life for the better.Â  A fulfilling experience.

Resound and rehearse hymns that hack off uphill and silly hills.

Oneâ€™s flair can bite bills and heal hearts and homes and inspire many.

Sometimes we study tricks and trades as if we are in a previous period

of progress, a passionate and primordial phase of crawling before racing.

For a victory, align oneâ€™s profession with a precise purpose and trajectory.

Ndaba Sibanda
Ndaba Sibanda
