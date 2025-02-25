Kanayo O. Kanayo Calls Out Instagram Over Mysterious Drop in Followers

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to social media to express his frustration with Instagram, accusing the platform of unfairly reducing his followers.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kanayo revealed that his follower count, which once stood at around 2.2 to 2.3 million, had mysteriously dropped to 1.9 million over the past seven to eight months.

What puzzled him even more was that despite being an active content creator, his numbers had not increased by even a thousand within that time.

The actor questioned the logic behind this decline, arguing that it was unrealistic for someone with his level of influence not to have gained new followers in months.

He also pointed out that he wasn’t the only one experiencing this issue, suggesting that many other users were facing similar unexplained drops.

Kanayo called on Meta, Instagram’s parent company, to be more transparent and fair in its treatment of content creators.

He emphasized that creators contribute significantly to the platform’s success and should be valued rather than subjected to such frustrating experiences.

“We are using a platform we have no control over, and the way they are treating us is unfair. Instagram should recognize our efforts because it benefits both sides,” he said.