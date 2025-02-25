Denmark Proposes Smartphone Ban in Schools

Denmark’s education minister announced plans to prohibit smartphones in schools across the country.

The new law is still under review but aims to prevent the use of mobile phones and personal tablets during both lessons and break times.

The proposal is part of a broader initiative backed by the government to address the growing concerns about children’s screen time.

The change comes after suggestions from a youth wellbeing commission, which has also recommended setting a minimum age of 13 for smartphone use.

Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt shared his concern, stating that screens are taking away from children’s childhood experiences.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Meyer, head of the commission, warned that gadgets in children’s rooms could harm their self-esteem and overall well-being.

This move reflects Denmark’s commitment to improving the mental health of its younger population.