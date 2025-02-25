Nigeria Launches AI Training for 6,000 Secondary School Teachers

The Federal Government of Nigeria has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI) training program for 6,000 senior secondary school teachers across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This initiative, led by the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), aims to integrate AI into the education system, improving teaching methods and preparing students for a technology-driven future.

During the launch event in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, highlighted the importance of AI in modern education. He emphasized that AI is already shaping industries, economies, and societies worldwide.

“As educators, we must embrace this technological evolution to ensure our students are equipped for the future. AI integration in teaching will enhance learning experiences, personalize education, and develop critical thinking skills,” he stated.

Dr. Alausa also introduced the newly developed Minimum Standards for Senior Secondary Education, approved by the National Council on Education. These standards aim to ensure consistency and quality across Nigerian secondary schools.

Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmed, stressed that Nigeria must keep pace with global digital advancements. Represented by her aide, Dr. Clara Ujam, she reaffirmed the government’s focus on education reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The AI in Pedagogy training is part of our education reforms to equip teachers with skills for innovative and technology-driven learning. Teachers play a crucial role in this transformation, and I encourage them to apply this knowledge in classrooms,” she said.

Dr. Iyela Ajayi, Executive Secretary of NSSEC, described the launch of the AI training and the unveiling of the Minimum Standards as a major step toward improving education in Nigeria.

The AI training, sponsored by Google Research and supported by Data Science Nigeria and Olabisi Onabanjo University, will run for five weeks. It consists of five modules designed to enhance AI teaching skills.