JUST IN: Over 1.5 Million Score Below 200 As JAMB Releases 2025 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released a detailed breakdown of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results and the numbers are telling.

According to the breakdown, out of 1,955,069 candidates who took the nationwide exam, more than 1.5 million scored below 200, marking a significant dip in performance.

On the high end, only 4,756 candidates broke the 320 mark, while 7,658 scored between 300 and 319.

In a notable highlight, JAMB revealed that 40,247 underage candidates were allowed to showcase their academic talents.

However, just 467 (1.16%) met the board’s benchmark for “exceptional ability,” with further evaluation in three more stages still to come.