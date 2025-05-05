Trump Targets Foreign Films with 100% Tariffs in Push to Revive U.S. Movie Industry

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on foreign-made films, claiming they threaten national security and contribute to the “death” of the American movie industry. He criticized other countries for incentivizing productions and vowed to bring filmmaking back to the U.S. as part of his broader protectionist agenda.

While Trump’s statement lacked clarity, especially on whether it targets U.S. studios filming abroad or includes streaming platforms, his administration says it’s already initiating the process. Industry experts and foreign governments, including Australia and New Zealand, are pushing back, pledging to protect their film sectors.

The announcement comes as U.S. film production spending fell by 26% in 2023, with rivals like the UK, Canada, and Australia gaining ground. As tensions rise, Trump hints he might ease tariffs later and extend TikTok’s U.S. divestment deadline.

2. The EFCC’s arrest of controversial Nigerian activist and influencer VeryDarkMan (VDM) over alleged cyberstalking has ignited a fierce storm online, dividing celebrities, influencers, and the public. Supporters like Davido, Peter Okoye, Seun Kuti, and Peter Obi have condemned the arrest as heavy-handed and lacking transparency. At the same time, comedian Deeone backed the authorities, accusing VDM of using activism for personal attacks.

VDM and his associate were picked up at a GTBank branch, sparking legal backlash against the EFCC and the bank for allegedly violating their rights. VDM’s legal team claims he was psychologically distressed, denied access to counsel, and treated inhumanely. The incident has spotlighted concerns about freedom of speech, abuse of power, and due process in Nigeria, with Peter Obi warning that such actions resemble abductions and erode public trust. Amid growing outrage, the demand to #FreeVDM continues to gain traction across Nigeria’s digital and political spaces.

3. Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, has denied claims she was bribed to support Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. The denial follows accusations by UK-based activist Sandra Duru (aka Professor Mgbeke), who alleged Akpoti-Uduaghan fabricated the claims and offered her N200 million to spread false narratives, including linking Akpabio to organ harvesting and a death. Ezekwesili dismissed the allegations as “laughable falsehoods,” affirming her support for justice and the senator.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also denied Duru’s claims, calling them a smear campaign and alleging the activist is working for Akpabio. She insisted the audio evidence was doctored and denied insulting Ezekwesili or other allies. Security agencies have not officially commented but are investigating how Akpoti-Uduaghan gained access to an international meeting without clearance, raising questions of possible political manipulation.

4. Lydia Mugambe, a United Nations and Ugandan High Court judge, has been sentenced to six years and four months in a UK prison for modern slavery. While studying for a PhD at Oxford University, Mugambe forced a young Ugandan woman to work unpaid as a maid and nanny in her Oxfordshire home. She fraudulently obtained a UK visa for the woman under the guise of employment at the Ugandan embassy. She was aided by diplomat John Mugerwa, who was shielded from prosecution by diplomatic immunity.

The victim described living in fear due to Mugambe’s powerful status. The judge showed no remorse and tried to blame the victim. Oxford University condemned Mugambe’s actions and has begun disciplinary proceedings. Police praised the victim’s courage and urged other modern slavery victims to speak out.