Vegan Sexual Benefits, Plus Vegan and Islam 

The sexual evolution of humankind is real in knowledge (power) and choices, despite some sexual devolution that exists. I won’t waste much time on the fact that we know a lot more about sex than many of our ancestors. In regards to sexual choices, rape and certain sexual choices in cultures are dying, but we do re-face new sexual challenges beyond LGBTQ+ and widespread porn.

Sex is reportedly the most searched word on the internet, which is weird in ways that will lengthen the article beyond my preference. My verifiable claim is Vegans are more likely to have less sexual urges (wants), but can still have a sexual boost on ability (can or stamina). Double win, but a tenfold spin-offs for even the secular world. On Vegan and Islam, I want to help young Muslims see the verses that concur with veganism as higher. I may occasionally use the term ‘barf’ to mean vegan, it is an acronym for Blood and Rape Free (barf) product or person.

Internal urges: Human sexual urges are a combination of internal and external factors. Vegan helps by only reducing one of the internal factors. The human body is very reactive, so what we consume will make us react in one form or another. Animals have a questionable spirit through rape and consuming such, including eggs through rape, will likely affect our reaction. My personal journey from eating meat+, then becoming vegetarian for years, then vegan or barf is one testimony.

Observation and Research: It is far beyond personal experiences. I challenge you to look at all the heavy meat eaters you know, they tend to like sex too much, regardless of race. Then the open secret that Arabs are too much into sex may very well be due to the fact that Arabs tend to overconsume meat. Feel free to accuse me of echoing ‘prejudice’, but I am also fully aware of the report that about five percent of Saudi Arabia are vegans, higher than many African countries, but are they Arabs or Immigrants? Well, this is the age of research, not just claims.

Continental research challenge: Let us take 100 to 1000 people from every continent, introduce them to veganism for 6 to 12 months, then monitor and ask about their sexual urges. I am fairly certain if a million people do it at the personal level, they may dismiss the claims compared to a thousand people on a research. Me and you cannot sponsor such a research, and our meat eating politicians may be hard pressed to convince… Can you see how such may reduce rape and other sexual ills that affect us all beyond coverage?

Benefits of such a research: Although some teenagers can manage sex and studies, almost every parent will prefer teenage sexual abstinence for studies and beyond. Well, you should try abstaining from meat+ first, the products of rape and other ills, then you will come closer to the ability to abstain from sex until when? Remember external factors like looking at semi-naked females can also trigger sexual urges. So the research can include 50% of the participants to have a controlled environment like a decent dress code. If one million more kids abstain to study more and invent helpful inventions, will God reward me and who else?

Beside the kids, when you or your man have less sexual urges, each will less likely cheat. As said, it is not the only factor, but I think vegans will cheat a lot less than meat eating folks, especially those who choose veganism through the door of conscience. Again, it does not mean your man will have less sexual powers. I can sexually perform now more than when I was younger and eating meat. Even in 2025, I have experienced 2 to 4 hours sex multiple times and just broke up with my partner due to her lying. So I am single again and luckily not having strong sexual urges, thanks to God, but partly through veganism. My ex-partner repeatedly complained ‘too long’, after enjoying… So I learned the trick of delaying re-starting sex (second round) to meet her ideal time of around 30 minutes, instead of hours. So more powers is not bad, you just learn how to use the new powers for self or partner.

Sex as Questionable blessing: Although even animals know sex is nice, it is a mixed blessing often times. Our age offers us many new blessings, but human knowledge on sex is still low. A hundred meters sex (one minute sex), versus 800 meters and marathon sex have different impacts on our bodies, and likely our brain. The spiritual influence of sex partners is largely unknown. Personally, I do believe Godly sex exists, but you will need a partner free of lying and cruelty, which is hard to find.

Veganism and Islam is a very interesting topic. Unlike other Abrahamic religions, the Quhr-aahnic term ‘jahn^nah’ means garden or plants. Muslims are essentially praying to enter the world of garden, but our interpretation of the Quhr-aahn varies.

[Quran Chapter 75]

16. Do not wag your tongue with it, to hurry on with it.

17. Upon Us is its collection and its recitation.

18. Then, when We have recited it, follow its recitation.

19. Then upon Us is its explanation.

us, us, us: Angels speaking? We largely agree this was a rectification of primarily Muhhahm^mahd (pbuh), but it was done publicly to help us understand: knowing Arabic does not guarantee understanding the Quhr-aahn, and the Angels and God can explain the meaning then and now. Why do you say ‘guide us on the straight path…’ in your daily prayers, if you think you are too low for God to talk to you or guide you?

Many Arabs wrongly claim the Quhr-aahn as the word of God and many blacks+ echo them, but the Quhr-aahn actually says it is largely the words of Angels, hence a lot of ‘us’ and ‘we’.

[Quran Chapter 69]

38. Indeed, I swear by what you see.

39. And by what you do not see.

40. It is the speech (word) of a noble messenger (Angel).

41. And it is not the speech of a poet—little do you believe.

42. Nor is it the speech of a soothsayer—little do you take heed.

43. It is a revelation from the Lord of the Worlds.

In verses 40 and 43, no one will doubt there is a huge difference between ‘messenger and Lord of the worlds’, but the term Qahw-luh (speech or word) and tahn-zihl (revelation) are about differentiation. God revealed, the angels learned and wrote, then Muhhahm^mahd recited, then people wrote and memorised, but ch75. Says explaining after memorizing matters and exists.

Then verses 38 and 39 are attesting God operates (swears) beyond what Muhhahm^mahd and you ‘see and do not see’. So when verses talk about say: ‘I do not see any wrong in eating meat…’; it is not for us to condemn meat eaters, but is it among what God forgives Muhhahmahd and not you, or about generations? It is us to be grateful that veganism is a mercy God allows people at different levels and for us to invite truthfully with patience as per ch.103. I do not want to have headache as Muhhahmahd in ch.26 over people not accepting faith or veganism+ in my case… The gate of earthly Jahn^nah is opened, but a hadiths claim some will refuse to enter… oh Jarga, be careful of hadiths or they will quote questionable hadiths to avoid conscientious choices. They may claim a hadiths is higher than ch.91 and 103? Well, they claim a hadiths said, ‘fasting can control sexual urges…’ . I can assure you the traditional fasting of Muhhahm^mahd cannot control sexual urges like fasting from animal products. The proposed research is one evidence, but some or many of the companions of the Prophet couldn’t fast from sex even for few days during Ramadan, so don’t fool or torture the young boys… or see ch.2:187. Help the poor marry, do away with dowry, and help the people know abstaining (fasting) from animals and their products do help on many things, not just sex.

[Quran 96:5]’ Taught man what he never knew… ‘ This verse is among the most under-studied verses, because no devil will help man with the enormous knowledge we have or even seek. Average man was created weak towards women (sex), but God empowers men at will, and strong men are always better than weak men in every sense. Sexual energy is also a different energy from general energy, and this is why a tiny person can sexually perform in ways strong body builders or others may never do. From the heat level of the penis to the 100 to 500% multiplication in size or erection is often beyond human. Then sexual knowledge and how many factors God controls directly or through people.

[Quran Chapter 91]

9. Successful is he who purifies it (conscience).

10. Failing is he who corrupts it.

Then up to [Quran 91:15] And He does not fear its sequel.

Conscience exists in every major choice, there are conscientious clothes, conscientious food, etc. Verse 15 hints humans may be retested with animals. Vegans were less likely to harm the female camel, then and now. So where are the best Arabs+ who will join me for good and spend billions towards modern vegan buffets to be accessible worldwide, like or more than Mosques and Churches. We know white Billionaire vegans exist, but they are not up to the challenge yet? Do we have Arab billionaires who are vegans and will they care more? Will Bill Gates or ms. Scott+ spend a few billions towards worldwide modern vegan buffets? Well, we may need to add the need to feed vegans well, including sea-plants, fermented food like kimchi in and beyond the research. Although veganism is a rising huge favor, we still have to exercise and check our other choices, because God judges every choice, not just food.

Veganism is primarily about conscience, far from ‘personal desires’ some Imams+ may accuse us of. Science is confirming humans need it, or who will pay more than an atom’s weight to future generations after reasonable knowledge? ch.67:10 demands we use our faculties, or may see hell in one or both worlds.

Bible versus Quhr-aahnic contradictions: Although the two books agree on many things, they do differ in many ways, beyond what I will point out due to the subject of discussion. Whereas the Bible Genesis 18:7 claims the angels ate the meat Abraham prepared, the Quhr-aahn said otherwise.

[Quran Chapter 11]

69. Our messengers came to Abraham with good news. They said, “Peace.” He said, “Peace.” Soon after, he came with a roasted calf.

70. But when he saw their hands not reaching towards it, he became suspicious of them and conceived a fear of them. They said, “Do not fear, we were sent to the people of Lot.”

also see ch51:24 to 28.

These verses are not narrated in vain, they exist for a reason. They are among the verses that strengthens me to be vegan.

Humankind are upgradeable creatures, from knowledge (power), choice, and even rewards… We cannot say Abraham or Muhhahmad+ owned slaves or ate meat, so it is ok for us. We have different tests, so ‘Islam’ (submission) cannot mean to the past, but submission to the Lord of conscience, the ever living one who teaches man what we never knew and may He also reward us with what we never had. Owning donkey carts was or is still a blessing to some, but don’t ask me why many meat eaters+ own aircrafts and God is still yet to let me own an aircraft. More valuable than aircraft is helping me with stronger legs, which has nothing to do with my desire for a great blessing like owning aircrafts.

We pray for God to help us a lot more, bless us in this world and forever. May God bless every single vegan with an amazing vegan partner or would be vegan. It is sad when humans worship taste or desires without knowing how human taste buds can change. The efforts to try for a few months by choice, not resort choice matter. Some places are certainly harder to be vegan if you do not cook or have access to nice vegan restaurants, but how did I and countless folks tried and still trying? May God bless Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.