JUST IN: Heavy Security as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Faces Defamation Charges

Over 200 heavily armed police officers have taken control of the Federal Capital Territory High Court ahead of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s arraignment on defamation charges.

The officers were deployed to secure the court premises and surrounding areas amid fears of possible unrest before, during, and after the proceedings.

The courtroom is already packed with supporters of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, while allies of Akpoti-Uduaghan including former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili and prominent human rights activists are also in attendance.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. to answer a three-count charge filed by the Attorney General of the Federation, accusing her of defaming Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Governor Bello.

A team of high-profile lawyers, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Roland Otaru, is also present in court.

Details shortly….