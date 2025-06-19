Viral Video of ‘Nigerian’ Schoolgirls Smoking Is Fake – Police Trace It to Zimbabwe

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Nigerian Police Force has debunked a viral video showing schoolgirls smoking cannabis, clarifying that it did not originate in Nigeria but in Zimbabwe.

Police spokesperson ACP Muyiwa Adejobi stated that investigations revealed the video featured girls speaking English and Shona, a language spoken in Zimbabwe, with no trace of Nigerian languages or accents. A Zimbabwe-based Instagram account initially posted the video. Adejobi urged the public to avoid spreading unverified content, especially when it could incite fear or harm reputations.

2. Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), former Chief Security Officer to late General Sani Abacha, has officially declared his bid for the 2027 presidency under the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He announced during a strategic meeting with SDP executives and supporters in Minna, Niger State.

Al-Mustapha expressed concern over Nigeria’s current state and pledged to lead with integrity, unity, and a vision for national renewal. His visit also included a stop in Mokwa to sympathize with flood victims, highlighting his focus on leadership and humanitarian concerns. The SDP state chairman, Alhaji Buhari Yakubu Yarima, endorsed Al-Mustapha’s candidacy and expressed optimism about the party’s chances in 2027.

3. The Niger State government has confirmed that over 700 people remain missing after catastrophic flooding hit Mokwa Local Government Area. The disaster has claimed 207 lives, displaced more than 3,000 households, and destroyed over 400 homes, with 283 houses and 50 shops completely wiped out.

Governor Umaru Bago, represented by Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, described the situation as a national disaster and called for more support from individuals, organisations, and humanitarian agencies. The government is investigating the root cause of the flood and has begun compiling victims’ bank details to disburse relief funds. Each family will receive at least ₦1 million.

Meanwhile, Veritas University, Abuja, donated 150 mattresses and other essentials to affected families, as some of its students lost relatives in the flood. The governor also noted that over half of the victims were non-indigenes and promised financial support for households hosting displaced persons.

4. Zenith Bank Plc has assured investors of its plan to fully exit the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) regulatory forbearance regime by June 30, 2025, and expressed confidence in meeting dividend expectations for the 2025 financial year.

Responding to increased scrutiny following new CBN guidelines that restrict dividend payments for banks under regulatory watch, Zenith clarified that its forbearance issues are limited to a single obligor under the Single Obligor Limit (SOL) and two customers with other credit facilities, all of which will be regularized by the deadline. The bank also announced it has surpassed the CBN’s new ₦500 billion minimum capital requirement, reinforcing its solid financial position and ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value.

5. Bank customers and telecom subscribers have rejected the new End-User Billing (EUB) model for USSD services, which took effect yesterday. Under the policy, users will now pay ₦6.98 per 120 seconds directly from their airtime, instead of their bank accounts.

The Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN) criticized the move, calling it an added financial burden and urging the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee to intervene. BCAN argued that banks should absorb such costs as part of their operations, rather than passing them to customers. Telecom users, represented by ATCIS-Nigeria, also condemned the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for implementing the policy without public consultation, saying subscribers were excluded from the decision-making process.

6. Senator Ted Cruz and commentator Tucker Carlson argued publicly over U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, revealing divisions within Donald Trump’s political base. Carlson criticized Cruz’s support for strikes on Iran, questioning his understanding of the country.

The disagreement comes as Trump considers attacking Iranian nuclear sites. He has approved plans but hasn’t made a final decision. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes have killed 585 people in Iran, while Iranian missile attacks have killed 24 in Israel. Trump allies are split; some warn that military action goes against “America First” priorities, while others say Iran must be confronted. Iran has refused Trump’s demands and warned of consequences if attacked.