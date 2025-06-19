Nico Williams Reaches Agreement with Barcelona on Six-Year Deal

Barcelona has reached a full agreement on personal terms with Spanish winger Nico Williams, paving the way for his transfer from Athletic Bilbao.

The deal will keep Williams at the Catalan club until June 2031, with a reported net salary of €7–8 million per year.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both parties have finalized the contract, and discussions are now focused on the financial aspects of activating Williams’ €58 million release clause at Athletic Bilbao.

The 21-year-old winger has made it clear that his preferred destination is Barcelona, a stance that has reportedly accelerated negotiations between the clubs. “Nico has been clear: he only wants Barcelona,” Romano stated.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had previously hinted at a major upcoming signing, stating, “Our next top signing will please and excite all of you.” The club now appears to be closing in on making Williams one of the marquee additions of the summer transfer window.

Williams, who has been in impressive form for both club and country, registered 5 goals and 11 assists in 31 La Liga appearances for Athletic Bilbao during the 2023/24 season. Known for his pace, dribbling, and creativity on the flanks, he played a crucial role in helping Bilbao secure a top-six league finish and qualify for European competition.

He is also a regular in Spain’s national team setup and has featured prominently in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, where his performances have further boosted his stock.