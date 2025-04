The Apapa Magistrate Court has ordered the release of Alabi Quadri, the teenager who went viral during the 2023 presidential election season for his appearance before Peter Obi’s campaign convoy.

On Thursday, Magistrate Adetola Olorunfemi ruled that Quadri be freed, following legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to the DPP, there was no evidence to back up the armed robbery allegation leveled against the minor.

More to come…