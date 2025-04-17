TikTok Tests New Footnotes Feature for Better Context

TikTok has started testing a new feature called Footnotes, which is designed to help users add extra context to videos.

This feature, currently being tested in the United States, allows users to contribute additional information to content they watch, offering more clarity for viewers.

The company explained that Footnotes is not a replacement for its fact-checking measures.

Instead, it complements existing tools, such as content labels and its fact-checking program.

Unlike Meta’s approach with Community Notes, TikTok’s Footnotes feature will not replace traditional fact-checking.

The feature works by allowing users to write footnotes with varying opinions on a video.

Other users can vote on whether they find the footnote helpful, and once a footnote reaches a certain rating, it becomes visible to everyone.

TikTok believes the feature will improve as more users contribute and rate footnotes on various topics.

Footnotes will allow users to share their knowledge and offer context in areas where videos cover complex subjects, like science, or where misleading information may be present.

TikTok hopes this feature will improve discussions, especially around critical topics like health or elections, where misinformation has been an issue.

Users in the U.S. who are at least 18 years old, have been active on the platform for over six months, and have followed the community guidelines, can apply to become Footnotes contributors.

TikTok plans to gradually introduce Footnotes from contributors in the coming months, although the exact placement and appearance of footnotes on videos remain unclear.

The company also continues to work with over 20 accredited fact-checking organizations worldwide to ensure the accuracy of content.

With Footnotes, TikTok aims to add more ways to provide helpful information and create a more engaging experience for both creators and viewers.