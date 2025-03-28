JUST IN: Constituents Petition INEC, Initiate Process to Recall Enugu Rep, Martins Oke Over Poor Performance

Registered voters of Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency in Enugu State have initiated the process to recall their representative in the House of Representatives, Hon. Martins Oke.

The move follows allegations of poor performance and disconnection from the needs of the constituency.

In a petition dated March 27, 2025, addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the petitioners, led by Mr. Ugwuagbo Emmanuel Chizoba and supported by Mr. Clinton Ogbonna, Mr. Sabinus Amah, and Mr. Stephen Okenwa, outlined several grievances against Oke.

They accused the lawmaker, who is currently serving his third term in the Federal House of Representatives, of failing to deliver any significant contributions to the constituency.

The petitioners highlighted the absence of notable bills or motions sponsored by Oke and the lack of visible constituency projects under his name.

They also pointed to his apparent absence during National Assembly sittings, stating that he “contributes nothing to local, state, or national discourse.”

In their petition, the constituents expressed dissatisfaction with Oke’s election, alleging that he was “imposed” by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the will of the party.

They claimed that despite losing the general election by a significant margin, Oke was declared the winner by the Appeal Court on technical grounds.

The petitioners now seek to reclaim their mandate, which they argue was unfairly taken through the courts.

Additionally, the petitioners accused Oke of neglecting the constituency by failing to establish a constituency office or hold town hall meetings.

They noted that he is rarely seen in the constituency and has made no efforts to engage with his constituents, further criticizing his lack of involvement in addressing critical local issues.

The letter further states that the petition has been signed by at least 50% of registered voters in the constituency, as required by the Constitution.

The recall petition has sparked debate and will now be processed by INEC, which is responsible for overseeing the recall process.