Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    Gombe NYSC Members Fall in Love, Get Married While Serving

    0
    By on Entertainment
    NYSC Members in Gombe State Fall in Love and Get Married While Serving
    Gombe state NYSC State Coordinator, Samson Timothy Agandi and Patience

    Two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, Samson Timothy Agandi and Patience, found love during their service year in Gombe State and recently got married on Thursday.

    Their love story, which blossomed while they were serving the nation, caught the attention of the NYSC leadership.

    In recognition of their union, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General O. O Nafi’u, gifted them a cash prize of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) to support their new life together.

    The couple expressed their gratitude for the support and encouragement from the NYSC community.

    Their story has become an inspiring example of love and commitment among corps members.

    0 0 votes
    Article Rating
    Subscribe
    Notify of
    0 Comments
    Oldest
    Newest Most Voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments
    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
    0
    Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
    ()
    x