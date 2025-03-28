Gombe NYSC Members Fall in Love, Get Married While Serving

Two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, Samson Timothy Agandi and Patience, found love during their service year in Gombe State and recently got married on Thursday.

Their love story, which blossomed while they were serving the nation, caught the attention of the NYSC leadership.

In recognition of their union, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General O. O Nafi’u, gifted them a cash prize of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) to support their new life together.

The couple expressed their gratitude for the support and encouragement from the NYSC community.

Their story has become an inspiring example of love and commitment among corps members.